Gov. Justice applauds continuous success of vaccine administration in West Virginia

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice began his COVID-19 briefing by going over the 42 more West Virginians lost due to the coronavirus. These additional deaths bring the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 up to 2,100. “It is hard to sit here and think about improvement when we have lost 42 more people,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to read off the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Active cases continue to fall drastically, now sitting at 17,761. Another 1,285 West Virginians recovered from the virus, putting the total number of recoveries at 103,780. The daily percent percent positive is down to 4.26 percent, while the cumulative percent positive dropped slightly to 5.61.

In a vaccine update West Virginia received no new doses as of this morning. However, vaccines continue to be administered throughout the state. There were 5,794 more first round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across WV. Another 9,294 West Virginians received their second dose of the vaccine. This means 88,807 people across the Mountain State are fully vaccinated with both doses. “We continue to lead the nation, it is good stuff,” Justice said.

Outbreaks across West Virginia continue to improve. Long-term care facilities are experiencing 49 outbreaks across the state. There are currently three outbreaks in churches across three different counties. Fayette and Summers Counties make up the majority of these counties.

Before closing his time, Governor Justice urged getting tested immediately if even the slightest symptom is felt. “Please get the vaccine, you will not grow antlers,” Justice said when pleading with West Virginians to receive the vaccine. Gov. Justice cemented the importance of all residents to continue wearing face masks.