WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards

News

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Country music’s biggest night is here!

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville at 7 p.m CST.

But the party really starts on the red carpet, and that’s where we are taking you first! We’ll have LIVE coverage starting at 5 p.m. CST.

A live video player will appear in this post just before that time. If you don’t see the player, click here.

CMA Awards Red Carpet Coverage Schedule

The night kicks off with “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST.

Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.  

Good Morning Nashville anchors, Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine will host the special.

Up next Neil, Nikki, and country music superstar, Frankie Ballard, bring you “Live on the Red Carpet” from 6:30 to 7 p.m. CST.

The coverage doesn’t stop there. Anchor Erica Francis will host an “After Party” special live from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena from 10:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. CST.

You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!

