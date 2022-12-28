FARIDALE, WV (WVNS) – A water buffalo has been stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department to assist with water shortages in the local area.
According to the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook Page, there is currently a water buffalo stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department at this time.
This is non-potable water, so any drinking water must still be boiled. It is self-serve so anyone taking advantage of the water will need to bring their own containers.
The location of Trap Hill Fire Department is 765 Bolt Road, in Fairdale.