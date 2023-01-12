RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management System officials declared a two-week water crisis in Raleigh County to be officially ended on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Officials of the private Beckley Water Company and non-profit public service districts in the county reported all communities had water service restored.

More than 3,000 households in the county lost water service between December 24, 2022, during extremely low temperatures, and Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Raleigh County Emergency Management Services worked with citizen volunteers, businesses, local fire departments and others to provide drinking and non-potable water to those affected.

“You know, we’ve been frustrated just as well as the customer has,” said Cody Fortner, communications director of the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center. “But we thank everyone involved. this is not something that could’ve been done on one player or one organization. It takes all of us to respond to something of this magnitude.”

Fortner said bottled water delivery is still available for those who are homebound, including the elderly, and who have no water service at home. They may call the non-emergency communications line at 304-255-9100 to get help.