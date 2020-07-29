Water filling stations to be installed in Raleigh County Schools

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators are taking extra precautions in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One way they are doing that, is by installing water bottle filling stations. All regular water fountains will be closed off to students in schools. Every school in Raleigh County will have the water filling stations installed.

Rosemarie Kelly is the principal of Ridgeview Elementary School. Her school already uses the water filling stations.

“So, they are able to have water throughout the day. They can bring their own water bottles to fill. They can have them at their desk,” Kelly said.

If a student does not have refillable bottle, the schools will pass out plastic bottles