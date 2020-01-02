Water problem effects Wyoming County students

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming East High School students were busy at school after their holiday break. They returned to find the water problem still unsolved.

About a month ago, representatives with the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District contacted Wyoming County school administrators and told them there was a shortage of water, and they did not know the cause.

Donald Clay is the Director of Operations and Facilities at Wyoming County Schools and is working hard on the problem.

“So, they urged us, and asked us to help conserve water,” said Clay.

Now, the schools are making a big effort to conserve. They shut down water fountains and brought in jugs of water for the students to drink. Wyoming East High School principal Amanda Hylton said they also had to use bottled water to wash the food used to cook for the students.

“We’ve also had to switch over in the kitchen to paper trays so that we can conserve water in terms of washing all the trays. We have approximately 500 students, so 500 trays for breakfast, 500 trays for lunch, puts a lot of water out,” said Hylton.

The water they do use has to be boiled in order to be safe. They can still use the bathrooms and sinks. But the main concern for administrators, is the spread of illnesses.

“Several hundred people in one place and they all have to use the restroom facilities, that’s a concern. Just for cleanliness to be able to wash your hands. This time of year there is communicable diseases sometimes spike and we’re always worried about that,” said Clay

Educators are working hard to ensure that the lack of water does not stunt the growth of these students.