Water rates to increase for Lewisburg residents in 2020

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – If you live in the Lewisburg area, you can expect the price of your water to increase as early as January 15, 2020.

City Manager Jacy Faulkner is working hard to improve the current public water plant and water system in Lewisburg. The rate increase will bring the minimum monthly bill of two thousand gallons of water from just $17 to almost $24.

“This project will increase reliability and capacity throughout our system,” Faulkner said. “We’re improving our water plant which has been there since the 1980’s. So, it’s certainly a needed upgrade to our system and will allow Lewisburg to grow and expand.”

The goal of this project is to provide a better water service to customers who had to endure years of interruptions in service and boil water advisories. There will be a second increase once the project is completed which could take up to two years.

