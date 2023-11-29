PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The RiffRaff Arts Collective’s music video series “We Need to Talk” has released the third video in the series, titled “Wild and Wonderful”.

Featuring the musical stylings of Princeton native, Je’dah Madison, the video has a nostalgic, longing feeling to it.

The series’ main goal is encouraging community healing by using these artist’s voices to bring their own experiences to the forefront.

There are two other videos in the series; “The Time is Now” by Option 22 and “Compassion and Contrast” by James Hart.

The RiffRaff Arts Collective will have a special screening and Community Conversation at 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 30th at Stages Music School in Princeton.