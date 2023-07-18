The second music video of the ‘We Need to Talk’ series is dropping soon at RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton.



The new video is called ‘Compassion and Contrast’. The film will have music accompanied by James Hart, who is a teacher at Stages Music School in Princeton.



The docu-shorts are apart of an original program using music and videos to build bridges and bring the community together.



They hope through community dialogue, they can create a culture of listening to one another.

The RiffRaff Arts Collective says they’re honored to host so many talented artist in one setting.



“We need to talk kind of brings together the culmination of the drive that a lot of us have of using our music and art to bring about change,” said Lori McKinney, co-founder of the RiffRaff Arts Collective.

A community conversation will be held on Thursday, July 20th at 7 P.M. at Stages Music School.



The music video is second in the seven video series. Everyone is welcome to attend.