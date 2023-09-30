GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Spooky season is finally here, and Weathered Ground Brewery is already drinking it up with an Oktoberfest celebration!

The event on Saturday, September 30, 2023, featured live music, authentic German-inspired cuisine and beer, fun games and more.

The special beer for the occasion is AJ’s Festbier, named after co-owner Aryn Jane Fonda, and is made in a traditional German style.

Aside from all of the fun, Fonda said some proceeds from Oktoberfest will go to the Family Resource Center in Beckley.

“Everyone gets to come out, enjoy music, food and do all the things, but we know some of the proceeds are going to a better cause here in our community, so it always feels really good,” said Fonda.

The event lasted from noon to 10pm.