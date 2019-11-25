Weathered Ground Brewery hosts annual Small Business Sunday for holiday shoppers

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– 30 local vendors came together on Sunday Nov. 24 for Weathered Ground Brewery’s second annual Small Business Sunday.

A number of local entrepreneurs do not have a store front, so this is a way to get their name and products out to the public.

With everything from jewelry to hand made crafts displayed, Co-Owner of Weathered Ground Brewery, Aryn Fonda, said the event is the perfect place to find great gifts this holiday season.

“Lots of small vendors, lots of opportunities,” Fonda said. “People don’t know a lot of these shops exist so we want to offer kind of a local spot were people can come out, gather together and kind of display what they have for their small business.”

Fonda said it is so important to continue supporting local business.

“It’s so important to come out and support,” Fonda said. “These are families this is what they depend on and it’s so cool if you can get Christmas gifts or birthday gifts and you can say this was made down the road as opposed to as you don’t know where so it’s super important.”

Fonda can relate to these vendors, as she is a small business owner herself. Since opening Weathered Ground Brewery two years ago, the support from the community has been astonishing, which is why she feels like paying it forward is only right.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount of local support that we’ve gotten from day one,” Fonda said. “So we knew if we did something like this every year that people would come out and support it. So yeah we feel very fortunate.”

National Small Business Saturday is November 30, 2019.