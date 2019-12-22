Weathered Ground brewery hosts ugly Christmas sweater part to raise money for Raleigh County Humane Society

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Humane Society has been asking for donations to help save their shelter. On Saturday Dec. 21, Weathered Ground Brewery held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and a benefit concert to help raise money for the animals.

Co-Owner Aryn Fonda said animal shelters are very important to small towns and this was a way for everyone in the community to help out and have fun.

“All of the musicians are playing for free which is amazing,” Fonda said. “We have raffles going on so over 30 businesses dedicated their time and effort into gift certificates, and t-shirts, and paintings and everything, I wish I could list them all right now but I thank them so much for participating.”

All the proceeds made from the benefit concert will go towards the $80,000 goal the Humane Society has set.