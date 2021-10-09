Weathered Ground’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration returns

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A popular annual Oktoberfest celebration returned to Raleigh County on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Every year in late September or early October, Weathered Ground Brewery holds its annual Octoberfest Celebration and Saturday was no different.

The brewery brews its own traditional Oktoberfest beer. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church supplied Authentic German food.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, co-owner Sam Fonda told 59News it is great to see so many people out at the event.

“Canceling last year was a big bummer,” Fonda said. “As soon as summer sort of ends and it’s this nice, brisk, cool weather, it’s just really nice to sit outside and enjoy a beer and sit by the firepit. I think a lot of people out here were anxious to do that this year since we missed it last year.”

Weathered Ground had cornhole, a stein-holding contest, live music, as well as 40 picnic tables for people to take advantage of. Fonda said they will also light the firepit for the evening.

Oktoberfest ends at 10 p.m.