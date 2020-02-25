Website launched to help people get new ID

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ Commissioner Everett Frazier announced the launch of the new West Virginia REAL ID website.

The announcement of the new website was made on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. According to the release, the site will feature an interactive checklist, frequently Asked Questions, and the Countdown to October 1st and more.

“A little more than 40% of West Virginians have a REAL ID, also known as the “for Federal” or “Gold Star” driver’s license or ID card. If you plan to fly after October 1st of this year, pleae check your license and see if it is REAL ID complaint. If not, we can assist you with obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card,” Commissioner Frazier stated.

The checklist on the website will inform people about the documents they will need in order to receive a real ID:

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of West Virginia Residency

Proof of Name Change Documents (if needed)

Proof of Identity

When people complete the checklist, they will be able to print out their individualized documents, and bring everything to the DMV. An $10 fee will collected from the customer.