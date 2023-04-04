Tonight features partly cloudy skies. The bigger story is the mild temperatures tonight, as we only drop into the upper 50s!

Wednesday provides mostly dry conditions through the early afternoon, but our next storm system will be just off to our west during the first half of the day in the form of another stout cold front. This cold front will approach during the evening and provide the chance for a few isolated storms around dinnertime.

A couple of storms could be on the strong side and that is why the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather for our region. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary risk – it’s a low risk overall but we will monitor the threat closely for you! In the meantime, temperatures will be very warm for Wednesday – we are making a run at 80 degrees! The last time Bluefield and Beckley reached 80 degrees was back on September 21st – so it’s been almost 6 months since we’ve been this warm! A better chance for plain rain will move through Wednesday night into Thursday with the front itself crossing.

Thursday looks wet, especially early! We are not expecting heavy rain totals in the region, but some morning showers, some of which could be a bit steady, is expected during the morning with a slow drying trend expected for the afternoon. It will be cooler behind the front, with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s during the afternoon.

Friday brings high pressure into the region north of us across the Great Lakes. With a northerly flow, we will be cooler than normal for this time of year, with our average high right around 60 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine, especially north, but it’ll be cooler, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. A system down to our south will try to bring a couple of sprinkles northward into our southern counties along and south of the WV/VA border, but this will be in the form of just an isolated shower or two – it will be cloudier in these areas.

Saturday looks to continue the sunny trend. How about that, a Saturday with no dangerous wind gusts expected – that’ll be nice for a change! Instead, expect a good bit of sun for the Chocolate Festival, but once again, it will be cloudier the farther south you are with that storm system down to our south. After a cool start, we will see highs jump back up to around 60 degrees.

Sunday looks to provide plenty of sunshine to the region area-wide! We’re looking at high pressure taking control. It’ll be up to our north, so that northerly flow will still be just a touch cool. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday has the rain showers return, with another cold front pushing through the region. This front is trending a bit slower, so most of the day is looking pretty dry, with just a few showers possible around dinnertime. This looks to bring colder air back into the area for the middle of next week, as a colder Canadian air mass sets in. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Tuesday brings a few morning showers back into the picture with afternoon clearing. It will be a cooler day behind Monday night’s fronts, as high temperatures dip back into the 50s.

Looking ahead, models are pretty split on the pattern ahead, the trend looks to return to slightly above average conditions by the middle part of the month, as an upper-level ridge begins taking shape across the middle and eastern sections of the country. This should help alleviate the poignant strong storm systems we’ve experienced recently in our region… and warm us up!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and MILD with that southwest breeze continuing. Lows only drop into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny to start, increasing clouds and a little breezy in the afternoon. Isolated storms late. Warm! Highs around 80.

THURSDAY

Rain showers likely, especially early! Temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny for the Chocolate Festival! Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy. Still seasonal. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny AM, few showers PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Few showers AM, partly sunny PM. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs back up into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and nice! Warm, with highs in the middle 70s.