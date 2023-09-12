FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you are in the mood for cocktails and live music, taking a pit-stop at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville might be for you. The Gaines estate hosts a gathering called ‘Wednesdays at the Gaines’ with a bar and fresh food.

Live music is also performed by a different artist each week. One of the owners, Bill Wells, talked about the support from the community.

“We have a regular crowd of local people from Fayetteville, Oakhill and Summersville. But we also have people who stop by from out of town as well,” said Wells.

The doors open at 4 p.m. The kitchen is open until 9 p.m. Wells encourages guests to come for the food and music but stay for the 192 acres of breathtaking views.