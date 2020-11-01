Week 10 high school football schedule update

(WVNS) — Week 10 of high school football is here and here is the updated schedule of games for the final regular season week.

11/2 Sherman @ Shady Spring 6:30 p.m.

Man @ James Monroe 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge @ Philip Barbour 6 p.m.

Pikeview @ Van 7 p.m.

Games scheduled for Friday 11/6

Greenbrier East @ Lincoln County 7:30 p.m.

Summers County @ Mt. View 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge @ Gilmer County 7 p.m.

Midland Trail @ Pocahontas County

Webster County @ Montcalm 7 p.m.

University @ Oak Hill 7 p.m.

Pikeview @ Nicholas County 7 p.m.

Princeton @ George Washington 7:30 p.m.

Sherman @ River View 7:30 p.m.

South Charleston @ Woodrow Wilson 7:30 p.m.

Bluefield and Independence will keep an open schedule after their games were cancelled.

Greenbrier West and Liberty are still under quarantine so their games were cancelled.

Stay with 59 Sports for any updates on this weeks schedule.