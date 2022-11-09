GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS)– The last week of the regular season of high school football brings with it a handful of teams fighting for their lives with their season on the line or protecting their spot in the playoffs, which leads to some pretty stellar performances.

But for Week 11, our player of the week came from a team whose fate was already decided going into the game.

Liberty Raiders Running Back Connor Bradford put together the best game of his career so far.

Bradford got the rock more than forty times, putting up nearly three hundred yards on the ground.

His four touchdowns helped to carry the Raiders over Wyoming East and end the season with the win.