Week 5 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week: Keynan Richardson-Cook

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — We did not have to travel too far to find our week 5 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week, produced by Woodrow Wilson’s overtime upset of Morgantown High School.

With six passes for one hundred and thirty seven yards including two touchdowns, and a late interception to ice the game in overtime, Keynan Richardson-Cook certainly did his part to help the Flying Eagles take down Morgantown. He turned the tide with one major play, tipping the ball and tiptoeing down the sideline to put Woodrow ahead.

“Yeah I mean we were down so I just wanted to make a play for us I mean I always go across and I’m like y’all make a play make a play. So I was just telling myself we need a play here so just make one,” said Richardson-Cook.

Richardson-Cook said as a senior, he has seen how people doubt the Flying Eagles, and he wants to motivate his guys to play with a chip on their shoulder like he does. They will continue to do so as they take on the Princeton Tigers in their homecoming game this Friday, September 29, 2021.