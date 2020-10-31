Week 9 High School Football highlights and scores

(WVNS)– Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from Week Nine of High School football in southern West Virginia:

Burdette Camping Game of the Week: Greenbrier East makes the trip to Mercer County to battle the Princeton Tigers. Princeton wins this one 56-14.

Woodrow Wilson on the road against Oak Hill. The Red Devils win this one 22-14

It was the battle of the views in McDowell County. River View traveling to Mount View. The Golden Knights win 26-0.

Meadow Bridge traveled to Nicholas County. The Grizzlies won 46-14.

Clay-Battelle traveled to Montcalm to take on the Generals. Clay-Battelle won 44-16.

Independence on the road against Lincoln County. The Patriots win big 63-8.

Tygarts Valley was on the road to play Pocahontas County. Tygarts Valley won 33-14.

