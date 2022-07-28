WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Welch Senior Center is closed today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, due to a power outage.
The Director of the center, Donald Reed, said there will be no meals served at the center. There will also be no Meals on Wheels routes run.
by: Claudia Sessa
Posted:
Updated:
