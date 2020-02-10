Well know singer Lady D reflects on singing career

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Since Doris Fields, also known as “Lady D,” was 3-years-old she knew all she wanted to do was sing. Growing up she was influenced by everyone from her idol Chaka Khan to Ella Fitzgerald and even going to church.

“Some local people, you know church people that sang,” Fields said. “They really made it real for me you know being in church and seeing people sing and play instruments right in front of me that was like a cool thing and just to re-enforce what it was that I wanted to do.”

Back in 2003, Lady formed a group called Mission with other local musicians. She said one of the best memories of performing was getting to play at one of the President Obama’s inauguration balls in 2009.

“I won the Obama Inaugural Contest with my song, original song, Go Higher,” Fields said. “And so that was a lot of fun getting to go to that inauguration and perform.”

Lady D said one of her favorite things about being a musician is getting to write her own songs and expressing her feelings.

“The things about song writing is you get to say a lot of things that you wouldn’t normally sit down and talk to somebody about or just put it out there,” Fields said. “But to be able to be artistic about it is really kind of cool thing that I am glad I have enough of a gift to be able to do.”

Lady D wants to let others know if they have a passion for music do not be afraid to go for it.