RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers served Christmas meals at Wellspring on Nicholas Street in Rupert on Monday, December 25, 2023, in an act of service on one of the major holidays of the Christian faith.

The center which houses the Greenbrier County non-profit agency looked and sounded like many American homes on Christmas Day, as folks dropped by to visit, a home cooked meal drew them to the kitchen, and a little dog wagged her tail and offered comfort to her human companion, as she waited her turn for the turkey.

Volunteers were present to serve members of the community who came

“I wanted to come out, just to give back to the local community,” said Larissa Wickline, a volunteer. “There are so many people that are in need, you know, and I’m very blessed, and it’s, honestly, the least I can do to give back.”

As visitors came to the door, volunteers chatted, took down their names, offered them seats and served a sit-down or a take-out meal to them.

The director said churches and others donated the food for the Christmas meals.

“It’s a free meal, available to the community. We have about a dozen volunteers from all over Greenbrier County helping us today,” said Wellspring of Greenbrier County Director Abigail Spangler. “And so, we had all the food donated and prepared by volunteers and local churches. And we’re hoping to serve close to two hundred people today.”

Spangler said finding volunteers was not difficult.

“I had so many people volunteering to help us, that I had to actually say, ‘We actually have enough help today.’ So it was great to have the interest,” she said. “So we were just very fortunate to have the help that we did, on actual Christmas Day.”

The dinner showed the little miracles that can happen anywhere, when enough people come together, loving others because God first so loved the world.