Wesbanco Arena opens doors to quarantine Wheeling Fire employees

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Their jobs are no doubt essential, and even before the coronavirus hit, their jobs were dangerous. Now, Wheeling Fire Department has a situation at-hand that’s made everything a little more difficult.

Although it’s dangerous, they say it’s their job, and they’re up for whatever task arises, even a pandemic. That mentality is exactly what made them the perfect candidate for their job. So, with a little help from a Wheeling staple, they’re making their way through this crisis while keeping safe.

From day one of the pandemic, Wheeling fire made changes to keep their staff protected. Normally, members assessed the situation for potential exposure then put on their PPE. But now, they’re in full PPE every call, and they’re using a bare bones crew to reduce exposure.

We’re allowing the engine company to stand by until the paramedic arrives on scene. Then the paramedic can make the assessment that way we have on person being exposed instead of four or five. LARRY HELMS – WHEELING FIRE CHIEF

All employees must wear masks and gloves while on duty buying groceries or fueling up vehicles, on top of all the other precautions being taken.

We’re cleaning the stations. The stations probably haven’t been this clean in years to just ensure we’re not transferring this especially beyond the truck floor to our living quarters. LARRY HELMS – WHEELING FIRE CHIEF

But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t changed their work environment.

Initially it was quite stressful trying to ensure that our people are safe. LARRY HELMS – WHEELING FIRE CHIEF

Since their call volume isn’t slowing, they looked for housing options for their members to quarantine if need be. And Wesbanco arena didn’t hesitate to provide that for them.

Denny just stepped up at the civic center and said, ‘hey, we have a place that you can use that you can have basically the amenities from home, a place to prepare foods, you know, those types of things.’ So, it worked right into what we needed, and it’s worked out fine. LARRY HELMS – WHEELING FIRE CHIEF

After several members were exposed and mandated to go into quarantine, they took him up on the offer so they can keep their family safe. Thankfully, tests are coming back fast, and with the results they want to hear.

I actually congratulated our members yesterday. Even though we’ve been quarantined a couple times out of precaution, we haven’t had any cases test positive yet. That’s a good thing. It means we’re doing the right thing. LARRY HELMS – WHEELING FIRE CHIEF

The station is trying to keep as many things normal as possible to be able to give their members a break from all the Coronavirus talk, but says the precautions put in place are essential to keeping their members health a priority.