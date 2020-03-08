West Virginia 2020 Census is hiring

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Are you looking to make some extra money? With the 2020 Census this year, the area census location is looking to hire people to help.

Area Manager Michael Snow said they are looking for 3,000 more people to hire before March 21, 2020. He said you don’t need any experience or a college degree.

“There is no education requirements,” Snow said. “So anybody can apply at the 2020census.gov/jobs website. We will consider every application that comes through and we will select people off that but there is no educational requirement.”

If you car interested in applying to help the census you can visit 2020 Census Job website.

