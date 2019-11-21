Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

West Virginia above national average for seat belt usage rate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — We have all seen the click it or ticket signs when driving. Sargent Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department said recent studies show those signs are working. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program announced West Virginia has 90.2 percent rate for statewide seat belt usage.

“Their responsible for saving approximately 15,000 lives every year,” Wilhite said. “They don’t work without airbags. Airbag doesn’t typically work without the seat belt, they work together so that is why it’s very important to buckle up.”

For the second year in a row, West Virginia’s rate has been above 90 percent, beating the national average. Wilhite said those numbers show the Highway Safety Program is working.

“It means a lot of things. It means the media is pushing that info out there. That means our officers are enforcing the issue if it needs to be enforced. And it means the public is becoming aware that a simple click of the seat belt can save your life,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said he hopes the Governor’s Highway Safety Program will get the number of fatalities down to zero.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Family of inmate murdered at SRJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of inmate murdered at SRJ"

Local political science professor breaks down impeachment hearings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local political science professor breaks down impeachment hearings"

Bluefield firefighters hold mock fire drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bluefield firefighters hold mock fire drill"

FIT highlights teaching careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "FIT highlights teaching careers"

WVSOM second lowest student debt default rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVSOM second lowest student debt default rate"

Alternative healing helping with mental health, addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative healing helping with mental health, addiction"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News