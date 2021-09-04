West Virginia active cases continue to spike topping 20K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state has now surpassed 20,000 active cases. Health officials say that number currently stands at 20,102

The state hasn’t reported a number of active cases above 20,000 since Feb. 2, 2021 when 20,014 cases were reported. Between that date and July 9, the state dropped down to 882 active COVID-19 cases. In just under two months, it has spiked back up, now much closer to its Jan. 11 record high of 29,057, than its most recent record low.

WV COVID-19 data for Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

While the WV DHHR has shared a county-by-county breakdown of new COVID-19 cases for Saturday, Sept. 4, health officials say the COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated daily instead of only Mondays through Fridays.

For today, 1,977 new cases have been reported, bringing the state to a total of 196,484 cases throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say no additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 3,124 West Virginians who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The state’s current daily positivity rate is 9.28% with a cumulative rate of 5.3%.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are in green and only Pleasants and Tucker counties are listed as yellow. Pocahontas County is the only county in gold.

The map lists Jefferson, Morgan, Hancock, Ohio, Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, Roane, Fayette, Lincoln and Logan counties in orange.

The remaining 40 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include, Berkeley, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Marion, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Calhoun, Wirt, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Boone, Kanawha, Clay, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties.

According to the WV DHHR, 72.3% of the state’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.8% are fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.