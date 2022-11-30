CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia Air National Guard family from Charleston was in Washington, D.C. to participate in the Joining Forces Initiative, a program that supports military and veteran families.

The WV Air National Guard says, Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton, his wife Beth, and their son Caleb were in Washington, D.C. to participate in the initiative restarted by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

A press release says Caleb Melton, a 15-year-old student at St. Albans High School, was one of seven children to be in a roundtable discussion with Dr. Biden to discuss opportunities available to children of people serving in the West Virginia Air National Guard. Caleb says it was a great experience that he will remember.

“It was an honor to meet and participate in the roundtable with Dr. Biden. I was able to briefly share the opportunities available to military teens whose parents serve in the West Virginia National Guard,” Caleb said.

The press release says Joining Forces was brought back by Dr. Biden in April 2021. It was initially started by former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2011.

They say the initiative supports military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

For more information on Joining Forces, click here.