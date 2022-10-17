Fayette County, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Air National Guard recruiters were at Fayette Institute of Technology (FIT) on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Lee Drake, instructor of the FIT Automotives class, hosted recruiters in his classroom.

“They are basically showing the students different aspects of the Guard and things they have to offer,” Drake said. “We started out with the automotive class here having the interviews, and it turned out we have just about all the classes here.”

Recruiters were visiting high schools in the region on Friday to show students how they may use their education and training in the Guard, while aspiring to reach their own individual goals.

The Guard also helps pay for higher education, recruiters reported.

“The WV Air National Guard offers tuition assistance up to one hundred percent tuition to any instate school in West Virginia to a master’s degree, and that also includes trade schools,” said 1st Sgt. Payton Fisher, recruiter for the Air National Guard of West Virginia.

Drake said Guard members made demonstrations interesting for each FIT class, weaving the classroom training into their interactions with students.



“The students think it’s really, really neat,” he said. “They really like it. They see a lot of job and career opportunities in it.”

Recruiters were also at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley on Friday.