West Virginia American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation has announced nearly $40,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have teamed up to pledge $40,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts throughout the company’s service area.

According to a press release, West Virginia American Water has dedicated $15,000 of its annual charitable giving budget to COVID-19 response efforts, and the American Water Charitable Foundation has provided an additional $25,000 in financial relief for West Virginia nonprofits.

As part of the total pledge, officials explained that a $10,000 gift was made to Philanthropy West Virginia’s Take 5 to Give 5 campaign, for distribution among local nonprofits supporting COVID-19 emergency response efforts throughout West Virginia communities.

Additionally, the company and Foundation announced that they have provided funding to the American Red Cross West Virginia Region, the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, the United Way of Central West Virginia, the United Way of the River Cities, the United Way of Southern West Virginia and Elk River Backpack Blessings.

“Now more than ever, we must all play a part in aiding, protecting and contributing to the health of our fellow West Virginians,” said West Virginia American Water President, Robert Burton. “West Virginia American Water is here to support the communities we serve in good times and in bad, and we are grateful to these organizations, and many others, for the incredible work they are doing to care for people and save lives. We are all in this together, and we hope these funds can aid the countless residents that are being impacted by this public health emergency.”

West Virginia American Water stated that they will continue to assess needs of community organizations as COVID-19 response efforts continue. Non-profit organizations can request financial assistance by visiting the community support section of the company’s website.

The company stated that all applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis and evaluated based on the company’s charitable giving criteria.

In addition to these donations, last month, West Virginia American Water was the first water utility in the state to suspend shut-offs for nonpayment and restore water service to previously discontinued residential customers, according to the release.

West Virginia American Water has also suspended late fees until further notice and is working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs and low income assistance.