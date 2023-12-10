GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A West Virginia best-selling author was nominated for two awards for one of her mystery novels.

Storm Young’s book, The Pen Pal: A West Virginia Mystery, is the author’s first ever book. Her book details two pen pals who become the best of friends, only for one to suddenly go missing.

The novel is up for two categories in the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards. One is for best social media influencer, and the other is for best written works.

Young said the nominations are a tremendous honor.

“Honestly it is incredible, I am in such shock that it happened, and I already have different awards on the cover of it as well,” said young. “I just got to do the little revamp of the cover recently, and I am so excited about it and I am over the moon thankful that I was nominated.”

Young is also the only West Virginia native to be nominated in the best written works category.

Voting is already open for the Appy Awards, and will stay open until December 16, 2023.

To vote and help support Young, click here.