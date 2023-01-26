(WTRF) — A West Virginia House bill would create a safe schools fund that could be used to hire armed veterans for the purposes of protecting West Virginia schools.

House Bill 2932 was introduced on January 23 by Delegate Chris Pritt from the 36th District.

The bill says a special revenue fund will be created in the State Treasury for the ‘Safe Schools Fund’

The ‘Safe Schools Fund’ “shall consist of all moneys received from legislative appropriations and other sources,” according to the bill.

Before assuming duties, armed veterans hired for protecting schools shall undergo proper training and education and must adhere to a certification process to involve firearms training, de-escalation, and other techniques needed for the security of the schools, according to the bill.

The bill also says the majority of the training shall focus on the protocols and the strategy that military veterans follow whenever a school shooting occurs.