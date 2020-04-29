West Virginia Blackberry Festival canceled due to COVID-19, lack of funding

NUTTER FORT, WV (WBOY) – According to the West Virginia Blackberry Festival’s website, the 24th annual festival has been canceled.

The event is usually held during the first weekend of August. In a press release from the President of the Blackberry Festival Sam Maxson, he stated that the decision to cancel is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of funding.

“Our health officials’ guidelines call for continued social distancing when possible and, due to the nature of the WV Blackberry Festival’s huge crowds, this would be impossible.”

The three day event is usually held in the Clarksburg City Park and features live entertainment, a blackberry baking contest and a wrestling show.

“Keeping with this objective, we feel, in order to protect the health of our attendees,” Maxson explained. “Our vendors and our volunteers and to continue slowing the spread of this terrible virus, we feel this the best decision for 2020.”

Maxson said that officials are currently working to hold a “Virtual 5K” or postponing the yearly 5K until later this year.

According to the website and to Maxson, officials will now be redirecting towards planning the 2021 festival. To stay up to date with the festival people are able to go to the Facebook page of the festival.

“We thank our many sponsors for their generosity over the years, our vendors, and the public for their continued support and invite them all back in 2021. A firm date will be announced soon.”