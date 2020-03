GHENT, WV (WVNS)– With the winter season nearing its end, many people are raking up leaves from last fall and burning them. However, certain laws going into effect only allow residents to do so within certain times.

Spring fire season starts Sunday, March 1, 2020 and runs until May 31, 2020. Statewide burning is only permitted from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m.

All fires mush have a ring or safety strip. Only materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.