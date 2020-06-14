West Virginia campgrounds reopen to out-of-state residents

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– Out-of -state campers can start camping in West Virginia again. Governor Justice made the announcement during his briefing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, campgrounds were restricted to in-state residents for nearly two months. The Superintendent of Lake Stephens, BJ Pritchard, said the restrictions caused them to take a financial hit.

He said allowing visitors across state lines to spend the weekend outdoors once again, will help. It will also allow them to keep future reservations made by out of state residents prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the out of state visitors coming in they not only support us, but they stop here at your local businesses, gas stations, groceries store, and restaurants. So if just helps everyone in the community, ” Pritchard stated.

Pritchard assured procedures are in place to help keep visitors safe and healthy.