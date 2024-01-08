BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –The executive director of the non-partisan West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy executive director said West Virginia families are in a “crisis” which state lawmakers must address.

Kelly Allen, the executive director, said recent data shows children in West Virginia are four times more likely than those in other states to become foster children.

Allen said research shows West Virginia lawmakers could help keep families together by allocating more funding to programs which support families.

“The more a state spends on things like Medicaid, housing, tax credits, cash assistance on low-income families, the less that they have child welfare involvement,” said Allen. “West Virginia doesn’t spend very much on these types of programs, which is clear in our child welfare numbers.”