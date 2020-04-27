West Virginia Chocolate Festival rescheduled

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – You usually get your chocolate fix during Halloween, now a prominent festival has been rescheduled to occur on the holiday.

The annual West Virginia Chocolate Festival traditionally occurs on Easter weekend. The festival has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Ripley Middle School.

“It will be a great opportunity for our vendors to sell their treats and it is the same week as National Chocolate Day,” said Carolyn Rader, Mayor of the City of Ripley.

Admission is free. For information, contact the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-514-2609.