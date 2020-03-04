West Virginia Coronavirus Round Table: One flu case in state to be sent for possible coronavirus testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A case of influenza in West Virginia is set to be sent out to the CDC today to be tested for the possibility of coronavirus, according to Secretary Bill Crouch of the West Virginia DHHR.

Crouch says West Virginia is still a low-risk state and these measures are precautionary. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a roundtable meeting with members of his administration and medical experts from across West Virginia this afternoon at the State Capitol to provide updates from the State, answer questions, and to make certain the State is continuing to proactively prepare for the potential community spread of COVID-19.