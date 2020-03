CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Justice extends the West Virginia tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020. This corresponds with the federal requirements.

West Virginia schools will be closed until April 20.