West Virginia delegate donates kidney to ailing sister

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia delegate had a good excuse for missing the recent start of the legislation session. He was recuperating from surgery after donating a kidney to his sister.

Cabell County Democrat Sean Hornbuckle told The Herald-Dispatch that he planned to return to Charleston this week. Hornbuckle was told by doctors to stay in bed last week as he recovers from the surgery in which he donated a kidney to his sister, Kara Hornbuckle. He said his sister was diagnosed with diabetes at an early age and had been on kidney dialysis for more than two years. Her condition worsened to the point that she required a transplant.

The surgery was performed Dec. 19 at the University of Kentucky.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof off home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof off home"

Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof of home in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family evaluates damage after wind blows roof of home in Raleigh County"

Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tamarack hosts new art gallery exhibit celebrating beauty of Appalachia"

2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk"

You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th

Thumbnail for the video titled "You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th"

Two arrested after puppy found beaten to death, just feet away from elementary school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two arrested after puppy found beaten to death, just feet away from elementary school"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News