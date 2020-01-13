West Virginia delegate donates kidney to ailing sister

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia delegate had a good excuse for missing the recent start of the legislation session. He was recuperating from surgery after donating a kidney to his sister.

Cabell County Democrat Sean Hornbuckle told The Herald-Dispatch that he planned to return to Charleston this week. Hornbuckle was told by doctors to stay in bed last week as he recovers from the surgery in which he donated a kidney to his sister, Kara Hornbuckle. He said his sister was diagnosed with diabetes at an early age and had been on kidney dialysis for more than two years. Her condition worsened to the point that she required a transplant.

The surgery was performed Dec. 19 at the University of Kentucky.

