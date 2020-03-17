West Virginia DMV to limit number of customers in regional offices

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced in a release on Tuesday that it will be limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time.

The release stated that this decision was made in accordance with the most recent guidelines recommended by the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) regarding coronavirus and in the interest of social distancing.

DMV officials said that all offices will remain open and operational. However, each location will permit no more than 10-20 individuals inside their offices at any time, according to the release.

Additionally, the release stated that DMV staff will intermittently wipe down counters and chairs.

The release stated that the DMV wants to remind West Virginians that most transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require an in-person trip to a regional office.

The release also included the following list of the DMV’s online services:

• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver’s license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver’s license status

Additionally, the release stated that a full list of the DMV’s online services can be found on its website. Individuals can also contact the DMV by calling 1-800-642-9066.