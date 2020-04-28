West Virginia DMV to offer additional options for work on titles, temporary plates, registrations

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Drivers throughout West Virginia needing to update their vehicle’s title and registration have better flexibility to get the job done.

The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday, April 28, 2020 customers may visit any of its 57 license service agencies currently open for work on titles, temporary license plates and registrations. Drivers can also have it done through the mail.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said the department is also putting a list of available license services on its website.



“DMV employees are working diligently behind the scenes to process transactions as efficiently as possible, and to continue to think of ways to assist customers and improve customer service,” he said. “We are excited to offer this list of license service locations to help those customers that need to be able to do titling and registration transactions quickly.”

For more information, you can also call the West Virginia DMV at 1-800-642-9066.