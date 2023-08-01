GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) – August 1st is known as West Virginia Donor Day.

CORE, or the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, hosted events with tables at over 30 different locations across the mountain state. The goal is to educate and encourage people in the community to register as organ donors.

Cheryl King, West Virginia Community Outreach Coordinator with CORE, said it was a great day to spread awareness.

“It’s just a way for us to get out with our boots on the ground and to let people know what a wonderful opportunity you can give to someone,” King said.

The day is hosted on August 1st to signify that up to eight lives can be saved by just one organ donor.

Pam King from Charleston knows about the donation process personally. Five years ago, her own husband needed a kidney transplant to save his life.

When she got news of a match from Hurricane, she said the feeling was like no other.

“Better than any Christmas morning you can think of. It’s such a gift to be able to find someone that matches with you and is healthy enough to donate,” King said.

Visiting any of the tables hosted by CORE gave residents the chance to sign up as organ donors.

Currently, 36 percent of West Virginians are registered as donors.

King said having the ability to donate will give you the chance to save someone’s life.

“Going around the state and talking with people, you find similar situations where people and families were given the gift of life. It is truly a final, ultraistic gift that they can give families, their neighbors, and people in the stat,e” King said.

If you wish to sign up to be an organ donor, you can visit Donate Life West Virginia website here.