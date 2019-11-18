West Virginia Family Read Week promotes literacy in children

News

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Family Read Week is Nov. 18 – 22, 2019 at participating libraries.

The theme for this year is ‘Be A Book Fiend.’ The goal is to encourage parents to read more to their children regardless of age.

Program Services Coordinator at Craft Memorial Library, Suzette Sims, said Family Read Week is a great way for parents to bond with their children.

“It gives them a good example, showing them that they want to keep reading, it encourages life long learning,” Sims said. “With older kids, it gives them more a goal to keep reading for fun.”

Parents can read to their children at the library or take books home.

Events happening at the Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield include:

Make Your Own Book Fiend – Nov. 18, 3 – 5 p.m.

Book Fiend Story Time – Nov. 19, 3:15 – 4 p.m.

Monster Scavenger Hunt – Nov. 20, 3:30 p.m.

Little Monsters Tea Party – Nov. 21, 10 a.m.

Book Fiend Finale – Nov. 22, 3:30 p.m.

