WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice offered his condolences to the Royal Family on Thursday.

Gov. Justice went to social media and said, ‘Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world.’

The Governor added, ‘As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.’