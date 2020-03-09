West Virginia Great Barrel Company begins production with first delivery

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Great Barrel Company delivered its first shipment of barrels on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The company currently employees 23 people, 18 of which are from the Greenbrier Valley Area. General Manager Brett Wolfington said their goal is to grow locally. The company even marks their barrels, so people never forget where they came from.

“We’re really focused on taking wood from West Virginia and using it in a responsible and sustainable manner to make barrels right here,” Wolfington said. “We’ve got some excited developments with some of our customers that are based around that idea as well that everything can come from West Virginia.”

But that is not all of the exciting news; Wolfington said the company received other orders for barrels in Kentucky and even Scotland. He said they also received interest from companies in New Zealand and Spain.

But what does this mean for the area? White Sulphur Springs Mayor, Bruce Bowling, said West Virginia Great Barrel Company is bringing plenty of job opportunities to the area which will help revitalize White Sulphur Springs.

“So, this adds 40 to 60 jobs here. Plus, locally around here with the logging industry and the mill, it’s a lot of jobs for the immediate area,” Bowling said. “Good paying jobs as well.”

The company’s first shipment of barrels went out Monday to Smooth Ambler Spirits in Maxwelton. Drummers from Marshall University’s Marching Thunder joined in to send off the 53-gallon bourbon barrels.

The idea behind the company came from something that holds a lot of meaning to the area. The founders of the West Virginia Great Barrel Company began to develop ideas for how to rebuild after the 2016 floods.

One of the ideas that stuck out to them was in order to rebuild, they needed to create jobs, which is how the barrel company came to be. A video will play in the movie theater built on the property that talks about the story of the floods of 2016, the recovery, and the cooperage.

Tours will be available for the public to check out the area starting in May.