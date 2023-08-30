WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Hive announced they are hosting a “Coffee Talks” networking session in White Sulphur Springs on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The networking event is completely free and open to the public to join. It offers an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners and community leaders to learn from each other and exchange ideas.

Judy Moore, Executive Director for West Virginia Hive, said the event will also feature a talk with the owners of the Mountain Steer Meat Company.

“We’re excited to interview them tomorrow at the coffee talks session to allow them to provide some of what we call “golden nuggets” to other businesses in the area that may need to hear how they’ve been so successful,” said Moore.

“Coffee Talks” is from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at The Schoolhouse Hotel.

To register for the event, click here.