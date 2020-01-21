West Virginia House of Delegates passes bill to lower prescription drug prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed House Bill 4062, which aims to reduce prescription drug prices.

Pharmaceutical representatives often give discounts to pharmacies when they purchase large quantities of medicines. Normally, those rebates go to the pharmacy, but this new bill would force pharmacies to pass the discounts on to the customers.

The bill passed 99 to zero with total bipartisan support.

Health Committee Chairman Delegate Jordan Hill said, “I believe it would be a significant savings. And every little bit helps with the rise of drug prices across the state, across this nation right now.”

Delegate Margaret Staggers, M.D., of Fayette County, said. “I’ve been trying to find, as an ER doctor, to make sure when I write something, that it’s four dollars or less for everybody.”

House Bill 4062 now moves on to the West Virginia Senate for consideration.

