West Virginia hunters harvest 11,314 turkeys during spring 2020 season

by: Sam Haines

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released preliminary data on the number of turkeys harvested during the 2020 spring turkey season, which shows a slight increase when compared to last year.

The release from the DNR stated that according to the preliminary data, West Virginia Hunters harvested 11,314 birds during the spring turkey season this year, a slight increase over the 2019 harvest of 11,215. DNR officials said that this year’s spring turkey harvest is close to the five-year average of 11,344 and 9 percent above the 10-year-average.

“We had a good harvest this year thanks to a great youth turkey season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “The youth turkey season expanded to two days this year and it appears our young hunters took advantage of the additional opportunity.”

DNR officials said that youth hunters harvested a total of 643 gobblers during the two day youth turkey season, harvesting a total of 368 on Saturday and 275 on Sunday. This represents a 37 percent increase over last year’s youth harvest, according to the release. These numbers are included in the table below with county totals.

The release stated that Districts 4 and 5 reported slight harvest increases over last year’s totals. The remaining districts harvested slightly fewer birds than last year. District 1 harvested the most birds (2,749), followed by District 6 (2,284), District 5 (2,131), District 4 (1,617), District 3 (1,521) and District 2 (1,012).

The top five counties with the high highest turkey harvest were Mason (457), Preston (434), Jackson (402), Wood (344) and Harrison (339) counties.

Below is a table detailing the spring harvest of turkeys in the state over the last five years.

County20162017201820192020
Barbour165204250202234
Brooke78100174118131
Hancock9810687109146
Harrison286328440347339
Marion192257330298289
Marshall207256417311296
Monongalia197267346263270
Ohio111113145145130
Preston371475555455434
Taylor101135189142146
Tucker90978910286
Wetzel196244396270248
Dist. I Subtotal2,0922,5823,4182,7622,749
Berkeley115147162141151
Grant161145160140124
Hampshire170184166203176
Hardy132132151142123
Jefferson79115115125121
Mineral134133148121113
Morgan5464658393
Pendleton88112112112111
Dist. II Subtotal9331,0321,0791,0671,012
Braxton197209307257234
Clay101120142102102
Lewis211249289233250
Nicholas330311287260265
Pocahontas144142113155109
Randolph250247207258213
Upshur228302335297255
Webster15615112910093
Dist. III Subtotal1,6171,7311,8091,6621,521
Fayette292278247257289
Greenbrier308269225254248
McDowell200177132105122
Mercer176192150129174
Monroe184192183231201
Raleigh283280213205211
Summers219209170158182
Wyoming320262197182190
Dist. IV Subtotal1,9821,8591,5171,5211,617
Boone157157125132169
Cabell114176125147182
Kanawha285320308296309
Lincoln215229158173218
Logan181165157141172
Mason378448469465457
Mingo131143106118147
Putnam210268235236287
Wayne139186129132190
Dist. V Subtotal1,8102,0921,8121,8402,131
Calhoun145164190164147
Doddridge137160216178198
Gilmer132143170142140
Jackson302408460447402
Pleasants8088122124109
Ritchie216264327285283
Roane231256280258252
Tyler182181250217209
Wirt174205230186200
Wood328380407362344
Dist. VI Subtotal1,9272,2492,6522,3632,284
State Total10,36111,54512,28711,21511,314

