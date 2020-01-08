West Virginia lawmakers officially start 2020 session

CHARLESTON, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s 2020 legislative session has officially begun. The Senate and House of Delegates gaveled in Wednesday, starting the first day of the session with the chambers formally introducing bills and fulfilling ceremonial duties as lawmakers await Gov. Jim Justice’s annual State of the State speech.

Lawmakers have floated several measures for the session, including proposals that would create a state investment fund, change the state’s bail system and cut some taxes on manufacturing businesses. There is also a proposal to bar sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination. The chambers only met for a few minutes before recessing.

